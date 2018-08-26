John David Washington on Dad Denzel Working With ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler

Despite the popularity of superhero movies, award-winning actor Denzel Washington has yet to don a cape or tights on the big screen. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future.

The star of The Equalizer 2 recently hinted that he’d love to work with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on a future project, possibly putting his name in the ring for a role in the sequel. Now his son John David Washington, star of BlacKkKlansman, is speaking out on Denzel working with Coogler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sure, I mean, I’d like to see anybody with Ryan Coogler,” John David told JOE.ie. “I’m going to that film every time. A Ryan Coogler film? I’m there for it.”

John David Washington is obviously a fan of the Black Panther director, much like his father is. Denzel himself also spoke to JOE.ie about his love of the movie, revealing it sparked an emotional reaction.

“Black Panther, I shed a tear. I was sitting in there — I ran into [Chadwick Boseman] and Ryan before the movie started, it was their premiere, or the screening in New York, and just talking to them and they went into the movie — and the 40 years I’ve been in this game came back to me,” Denzel said.

“I said, ‘Man, look at these young boys, man.’ And I actually — I just started [crying],” Denzel added. “I was like, whew. You know, Sidney [Poitier], to now? And I’m in the gap — me and many others — are in the gap, but it was like, man. I felt like the third leg of the relay race. Like, ‘here, go.’ Now, I ran behind them — I’m still running. But I was like, man, they gone. They’re gone.”

But Denzel added that he’s yet to be asked by Marvel Studios or other superhero producers about a potential role.

“I haven’t been approached… we’ll see what happens,” Washington said, and when he was asked if he would consider a Marvel or DC role, he offered a hopeful response: “Never say never.”

Hopefully fans get to see Denzel or his son John David Washington in Marvel or DC roles that are suitable for their acting talents.

BlacKkKlansman and The Equalizer 2 are now playing in theaters everywhere.