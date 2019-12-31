Tootsie, Star Trek Star Teri Garr Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Teri Garr, a fan-favorite actress known for her roles in Tootsie, Young Frankenstein, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency. According to TMZ, an ambulance was called to Garr’s home in the San Fernando Valley on Monday, December 30th, around 10:30 A.M. While it was rumored that the 75-year-old actress had been hospitalized because of a stroke, a representative has since told People that the brief ordeal was due to dehydration, saying that “Teri is fine and should be home tomorrow.”

Garr first got her “big break” as Roberta Lincoln in the Star Trek episode “Assignment: Earth”, which saw the Enterprise’s crew traveling to Earth in 1968. The episode was expected to serve as a backdoor pilot for an Assignment: Earth spinoff, but that ultimately never came to fruition.

Outside of that, Garr is perhaps best known for her Oscar-nominated role as Sandy Lester, the friend of Dustin Hoffman’s Michael Dorsey in Tootsie. She also made prominent appearances in Mr. Mom, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and One from the Heart. As her career went on, Garr frequently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Late Night with David Letterman, and had a supporting role on the adaptation of Ghost World.

The actress has been candid about her health issues in the past, revealing in 2002 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after suffering from symptoms for 19 years. She has since gone on to serve as a chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“I do go on with my life,” she Larry King Live in 2002. “The good news now is that there’s a lot of good medicines out there and options for people. I think everybody is scared and frightened when the hear something like that, and that’s because there’s not a lot of information out there about it. I don’t think negatively about any of the stuff.”

Garr also suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2006, which resulted in her being in a coma for a week.

“I went to sleep to take a nap and my daughter couldn’t wake me up,” Garr told CNN in 2008. “So, thank God she called 9-1-1 and they rushed me to the hospital.”

We wish Garr the best in her recovery.