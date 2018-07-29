Arnold Schwarzenegger Now Filming New ‘Terminator’

After bringing Deadpool to the big screen, director Tim Miller has turned his focus toward a back-to-basics approach to Terminator, bringing many fan-favorite actors back to the franchise for the new installment.

Alongside Linda Hamilton who is reprising her role as Sarah Conner, Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming back to the franchise that helped make him a household name. And now he’s on the set, filming his scenes as – presumably – the T-800 model of the cybernetic killing machines.

The news comes from a surprising source: in a video from Schwarzenegger himself in which he lends his support to the prime minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama. The prime minister was appearing at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership conference in country’s capital when the video played, in which Schwarzenegger revealed the news.

“I’m sorry I cannot be with you but I’m currently shooting Terminator 6 and so this is why I’m not there,” Schwarzenegger said.

Hamilton and Schwarzenegger will be joined by franchise newcomer Diego Luna, who will be playing a newer model of the Terminator as developed by the human-killing artificial intelligence known as Skynet.

Schwarzenegger has spoken fondly of the new storyline and praising Miller’s unique ideas that could revitalize the franchise.

“I think Cameron and [director Tim] Miller came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie,” Schwarzenegger said. “What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.”

Cameron spoke about the different approach the new film will take, addressing how his versions were more simplistic cautionary tales about technology.

“We’re developing a new Terminator film. And The Terminator films are all about artificial intelligence. But I would say we’re looking at it differently than when I wrote the first story in 1982,” Cameron said at a press event. “That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing. Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its ‘Smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif.”

The new movie was recently delayed, but fans can expect to see Terminator 6 on November 22, 2019.

