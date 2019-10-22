Four New Terminator: Dark Fate TV Spots Reveal New Footage

Terminator: Dark Fate is about to blow into theaters, and surprisingly enough, the first reactions to the film are pretty good! Critics who got to screen Dark Fate early have come back saying that it is “the best parts of T1 & T2 in a blender,” or “It’s solid. Super well articulated action. Linda Hamilton is aces. Easily the best sequel since T2.” With that kind of praise behind it, Terminator: Dark Fate is now on moviegoers radar in a much bigger way than it previously might’ve been, and Paramount is taking full advantage by launching a new set of Terminator Dark Fate TV Spots!

Watch the four new Terminator 6 TV Spots above, and get more of the early critical reaction below!

Synopsis: “More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.”

Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Here are a few more samples of what the first critics reactions are saying:

“Excited to report Terminator: Dark Fate is the best sequel in the franchise since T2. It’s a “return to basics” movie — reminiscent of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in that way — but the new heroes are fantastic, it’s great to see the legends kicking ass, and the action is great.” –Eric Eisenberg

“I was skeptical of TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Thought the trailers were not great. But I would up enjoying it quite a bit, and the difference maker (vs the other post T2 sequels) is Linda Hamilton. It’s always been HER story and Hamilton adds the needed weight here.” –Mike Ryan

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.