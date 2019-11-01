Arnold Schwarzenegger Quoted His Own Movies on Terminator: Dark Fate Set

Arnold Schwazenegger has made a lot of simple phrases very famous. His name is synonymous with terms like, “I’ll be back!” or “Get to the chopper!” Of course, those phrases are never delivered with traditional American dialect but with his heavy Austrian accent. It makes questions like, “Who is your daddy?” and “What does he do?” all that much more memorable, as the bodybuilder turned iconic actor creates gold on screen. As it turns out, on the set of Terminator: Dark Fate, no one had more of an urge to quote Arnold than Arnold.

The stars of Dark Fate were quick to admit to ComicBook.com that Schwarzenegger enjoys quoting himself, quite a bit. The newest Terminator villain Gabriel Luna might have had the most experience with it, getting more than one line thrown at him from the actor. “My best experience with that is we’re at breakfast one day and my wife is talking to a friend of his and she’s asking, ‘Oh cool, so what does your father do?’” Luna explained. “And he’s eating his granola or oatmeal or whatever and he stops, he says, ‘Who’s your Daddy and what does he do?’ And just keeps eating.”

It’s a moment many fans would certainly get a kick out of, including Schwarzenegger. “It really depends on the circumstances,” Schwarzengger says. “So a lot of times I do a speech somewhere and then in the end I will say, ‘Are there any questions?’ And someone will get up and says, ‘Yeah, can you, you know, say, hasta la vista baby?’ Then I say, ‘Hasta la vista baby.’ There’s someone else who scream up and says, ‘Say get to the choppah!’ and then I scream out, ‘Get to the choppah!’ you know? So yeah, I do those kind of things, or as a joke on the set I would throw something like that in there.”

Truth be told, Schwarzenegger and the filmmakers surrounding him didn’t know he these bits of dialogue would become such cinematic staples. “the thing is that I’ve learned very quickly with the I’ll be back line, where we never thought that this would ever be repeated,” he says. “No one even thought twice about that line, and all of a sudden when the movie comes out, you know, everyone comes up to me and says, ‘Can you say this line, I’ll be back, oh my god it’s such a great line.’ So you know, I don’t know, or stick around with it put the knife through someone’s chest and I say to them, ‘Stick around’ or “you should’t cook and bake” in one of the movies, ‘it’s not a tumor, ‘it’s not a tumor at all.’ I mean it’s the way I pronounce words that make it kinda iconic, the line ’cause then people have fun repeating it with that accent.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in theaters.