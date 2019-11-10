Terminator: Dark Fate Behind-the-Scnees Photo Shows Gabriel Luna and Arnold Schwarzenegger Killing Time with Chess

Terminator: Dark Fate hit theaters earlier this month, and saw some fresh franchise faces, including Gabriel Luna, the actor best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. Luna has been busy promoting the new Terminator on social media, and his posts have been a fun peek into what went on behind the scenes. The actor has shared everything from fight choreography videos to photos featuring the franchise’s star, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The latest image shows the two men killing time by playing chess, and it’s quite a humorous sight.

“From the series entitled, “Two Terminators with nothing to kill but Time”. #behindthescenes #lunchtime #chess @schwarzenegger @terminator #TerminatorDarkFate ♟🤖💀💀🤖♟,” Luna wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Terminator: Dark Fate is the fifth follow-up film to the original Terminator, which was released back in 1984. However, the new movie serves as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and sees the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, Miller spoke to Fandango about the new film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved” when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.” You can read his full explanation here.

Currently, Terminator: Dark Fate has a 72% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 291 reviews and an 83% audience score with a whopping 8,695 reviews. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis gave the movie a 4 out of 5, calling it “the T2 follow-up we’ve been waiting for.” You can check out the full review here.

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in theaters everywhere.