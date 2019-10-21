The First Terminator: Dark Fate Reactions Have Arrived

Paramount has screened Terminator: Dark Fate for select members of the press and the first reactions have started popping up online. As more reactions continue to surface, it appears one thing is accurate — Dark Fate is a true return to form for the Terminator franchise. Most critics are praising stars Linda Hamilton and Mackenzie Davis while pumping the movie up as the equivalency of The Force Awakens for the Terminator franchise. The synopsis for the movie can be found below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Satisfying, Exciting Reboot

Terminator: Dark Fate is basically Terminator: The Force Awakens. A satisfying, exciting reboot that’s essentially the best parts of T1 & T2 in a blender. Davis, Reyes & Hamilton are excellent, the action wows & while it’s familiar, it’s easily the best T3 yet. Terminator is back pic.twitter.com/W1emrXIq5C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 21, 2019

Very Solid

TERMINATOR’s thought of as Arnold’s franchise. DARK FATE makes it clear he wasn’t the key ingredient that made it work. It was Linda Hamilton. She’s incredible in this, and the movie’s very solid. (I recently defended all the TERMINATOR sequels, so make of this what you will.) pic.twitter.com/3JSsac7LrL — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 21, 2019

Linda Hamilton, the Difference Maker

I was skeptical of TERMINATOR: DARK FATE. Thought the trailers were not great. But I would up enjoying it quite a bit, and the difference maker (vs the other post T2 sequels) is Linda Hamilton. It’s always been HER story and Hamilton adds the needed weight here. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 21, 2019

Mackenzie Davis Kicks All Kinds of Ass

I’ve been a fan of Mackenzie Davis since seeing her in ‘Halt and Catch Fire’. But she takes it to another level in #TerminatorDarkFate where she kicks all kinds of ass. If you like her work in Dark Fate, go back and watch #HaltandCatchFire. pic.twitter.com/P5gnqoXjFL — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 21, 2019

Well Articulated Action

Oh the film, you ask? It’s solid. Super well articulated action. Linda Hamilton is aces. Easily the best sequel since T2. #DarkFate takes The Force Awakens’ “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality to Cameron’s films and turns out it ain’t broke. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 21, 2019

The Best Sequel Since T2