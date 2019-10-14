New Terminator: Dark Fate Clip Reveals Sarah Connor Action Scene

Terminator: Dark Fate is coming back to theaters in less than a month (remember that?), and Skydance Productions is still trying to generate hype for the film, using whatever means they can. The latest attempt is a clip from Dark Fate that features franchise icon Linda Hamilton making her triumphant re-introduction to the franchise as Sarah Connor. The scene in question is one that has been shown in trailers repeatedly, but has mostly fallen flat with its attempt to make Hamilton look badass cool, and its one-the-nose one-liner callback. Now the full Sarah Connor vs. New Rev-9 Terminator clip has been released online, for fans to judge for themselves!

Get to know Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor all over again, in this new clip from Terminator: Dark Fate:

The fate of our future is in her hands. Sarah Connor is back in this exclusive new clip from #TerminatorDarkFate. pic.twitter.com/iDjL216HYC — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) October 14, 2019

Viewers who attended panels for Terminator: Dark Fate at recent conventions (CinemaCon, Comic-Con) – like ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis – have made the case that the full Sarah Connor introduction scene was better than the trailers made it look. Having now seen the clip, that certainly seems to be true, as the tone, feel, and musical composition feel a lot more cohesive, and the visual effects much more polished.

This longer sequence is also a much better setup for the one-liner Sarah drops, when she says “I’ll be back” before walking away from from new characters Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) and Grace (Mackenzie Davis). Seeing the scene in full, the line makes a lot more sense and blends a lot better, knowing that Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9 Terminator had his liquid metal portion shot off of the highway overpass. The grenade Sarah drops over the side, and her knowledge of how liquid metal Terminators work, help the scene play a lot better.

If you want to know how the entire sequence plays out, here’s the footage description of what we saw at San Diego Comic-Con:

“Mackenzie Davis’s Terminator, Natalia Reye’s Daniela, and Diego Boneta’s characters are fleeing from a dump truck driven by Gabriel Luna’s Terminator, in their own beaten down pick up. Luna morphs on top of the truck, duplicating himself through metal, and throws rebar right back a Davis’ Terminator who deflects it with her arm from hitting Daniela. They fight on the end of a pickup truck as it moves at high speeds until a tire blows. Diego, driving, ends up crashing. The melted metal of Luna’s Terminator comes together and he forms in the street. The girls run away as another Terminator ends up cutting them off on a bridge, tossing rebar at them to keep them in place. Luna’s Terminator forms a sword for an arm as Davis’ tells Daniela to run, when they start to kill her. Sarah Connor holds off the one Terminator and uses a heavy gun to stop Luna from reaching Daniela before a rocket launcher finishes the other. She walks by the girls, drops a grenade, and says, “I’ll be back.” The grenade explodes behind her as she pulls out a shotgun. Daniela asks, “Who the f— is that?’”

Terminator: Dark Fate will be in theaters on November 1st.