‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Gets Score From Junkie XL

The Terminator franchise just won’t stay down, but the newest incarnation seems poised to return it to prosperity with the talent involved. Director Tim Miller (Deadpool) is at the helm alongside producer James Cameron, who is back on the franchise for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgement Day. That’s a promising duo on its own, but now they have brought in composer Junkie XL (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) to score Terminator: Dark Fate, reteaming Miller and Junkie XL after their work on Deadpool together.

XL (real name Tom Holkenborg), has created some memorable soundscapes for films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Mortal Engines, Black Mass, and most recently the James Cameron developed Alita: Battle Angel. Now he’ll work his magic on the Terminator franchise, and if he can deliver a score half as addictive as his Wonder Woman theme, we’re sure it will be something to remember.

“It’s great to be working on another project with Tim,” Holkenborg told The Hollywood Reporter. “The original Terminators were such iconic movies, and having James back as a producer with Tim directing is an amazing dream team. It’s going to be a fantastic movie to be part of.”

Since Cameron departed the series there have been several sequels and reboots, including Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, a quasi-sequel in Terminator Salvation, and a more recent reboot in 2015’s Terminator Genisys. For the series to return to relevance Cameron is taking how far technology has come into account.

“That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing. Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its ‘Smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif,” Cameron told Collider.

Stars of the franchise Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be coming back for the new film, as they face down a new Terminator in Gabriel Luna. Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis are also coming aboard as new characters, though we aren’t sure if they are human or something more. We’re betting on the latter, but hopefully, we’ll find out more when the first official trailer hits.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st, 2019.

