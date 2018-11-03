‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Gabriel Luna Wraps Filming on ‘Terminator’ Sequel

With a fresh new release date, the new Terminator sequel is inching closer to post-production. Earlier today, Agents of SHIELD alum Gabriel Luna took to Twitter to share that he has finished his part of principal photography.

Luna — who played the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD season four — had previously been cast as the newest version of the cyborg.

That’s a wrap. 🤖💀🤖 — Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) November 3, 2018

The yet-untitled Terminator sequel is the sixth installment in the Paramount franchise. It’s set to take place after Terminator 2: Judgment Day, effectively retconning the events of Rise of the Machines, Salvation, and Genisys as well as Fox television show The Sarah Connor Chronicles.



Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton join Luna on the cast for Terminator 6, reprising their roles from earlier in the series. New additions to the cast include Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Jude Collie.

Terminator 6 was originally slated to premiere next July, but ultimately had to be pushed back to November 15, 2019 after Schwarzenegger underwent emergency heart surgery.

With Deadpool director Tim Miller at the helm, Schwarzenegger is filling confident in the new Terminator entry.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” Schwarzenegger shared with The Arnold Fans.com. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

With Warner Brothers pushing back the premiere date of Wonder Woman 1984, Paramount decided to move Terminator 6 up to November 1, where it will now compete with Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Terminator 6 is directed by Deadpool helmer Tim Miller from a script by David Goyer (The Dark Knight). The story was developed by Miller in conjunction with franchise creators James Cameron and David Ellison, both of who will serve as producers on the fim.

Terminator is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.