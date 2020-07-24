First Terrifier 2 Trailer Unleashed

Despite most major film productions around the world being halted or having their release dates delayed, in the world of independent horror, some projects are still going strong, with the first trailer for Terrifier 2 having been unleashed and teasing the return of Art the Clown. The original film first screened at a number of film festivals before landing on digital services, so while this upcoming sequel might not be screened at festivals, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we likely don't have to worry about its wide release being impacted, as a number of other horror projects have been able to debut on VOD as planned. Check out the first trailer for the film above.

The new film is described, "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way."

Terrifier 2 stars Lauren Lavera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett. The film was written and directed by Damien Leone.

The original film premiered back in 2016 and, despite its initial debut being somewhat underwhelming, its arrival on streaming platforms introduced it to larger audiences, due in part to the success of 2017's IT seeing horror fans turning more towards clown-based terror. After securing funds for a sequel, the filmmakers launched a crowdfunding campaign to take the film above and beyond expectations, with the campaign earning more than double its goal in the first 24 hours.

"Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for Terrifier 2 that we currently do not have enough money to shoot," director Damien Leone detailed of how crowdfunded money would be used. "Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, BUT it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original. We're aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come. Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie...meets David Lynch...meets Maniac....just sayin'."

