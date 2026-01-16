The 2015 Movie That Revived One of the Best Sci-Fi Franchises of All Time Just Found a New Streaming Home

Some of cinema’s biggest and most iconic franchises are finding new audiences and fresh creative life in the current reboot and revival era of Hollywood. From Star Wars: The force Awakens to the return of the Rocky franchise with the Creed movies and the horror revivals of slashers like Halloween and Scream, the successful resurgence of iconic series has spanned just about every genre under the sun, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. As Peacock stocked fresh streaming titles for January, it delivered one of the most successful franchise revival films that managed to bring back one of the best sci-fi franchises ever and launch a film series of its own.

Jurassic World stomped into theaters in 2015 to conclude a 14-year gap for the Jurassic Park franchise, and it was a commercial and critical success. The sci-fi action film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in a new story set 22 years after the events of the original Jurassic Park on Isla Nublar, where a theme park of cloned dinosaurs, dubbed Jurassic World, has opened. Things are thrown into chaos when a genetically modified hybrid dinosaur, the Indominus Rex, escapes containment. The movie started streaming on Peacock on January 16th, just a few weeks after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also dropped on the NBCUniversal streamer.

Jurassic World Is a Legacy Sequel Done Right

Hollywood’s current reboot era gets a lot of hate for stifling creativity, relying on cash-grab nostalgia, and often delivering inferior, repetitive stories that tarnish original legacies, but Jurassic World is a prime example of a legacy sequel done right. The movie leveraged nostalgia for the original 1993 classic with a return to Isla Nublar and familiar themes and reference, while also revitalizing the Jurassic Park franchise for a new generation with a modernized, fully functional park, new characters, and modern special effects. The movie successfully delivered adrenaline-fueled, dino-packed action that made the original concept feel fresh and exciting again, and it was a massive success.

Jurassic World became the second-highest-rated movie in the Jurassic Park franchise after earning a 72% Tomatometer rating from critics who described the movie as “a love letter to Jurassic Park” that was “everything a summer blockbuster should be.” It also scored high with audiences with a 78% Popcornmeter score. In terms of commercial success, Jurassic World couldn’t have done any better. The movie’s $1.6 billion worldwide haul made it the second-highest-grossing film of 2015, the 10th-highest-grossing film of all time, and the highest-grossing in the Jurassic Park series. Jurassic World’s success secured the franchise’s future for years to come, ultimately launching a four-film series that saw its most recent installment, Jurassic World Rebirth, drop in 2025.

What’s New on Peacock?

Jurassic World crashed onto Peacock’s library following a rush of other films earlier in January. Peacock subscribers can now also stream movies like Cold Pursuit, the animated How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Mad Max, and The Shawshank Redemption.

