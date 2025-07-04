Action Thriller Uniting Two Daredevil Stars Is a Streaming Hit on Prime Video

22 years after he pulled on the famous red cowl of Daredevil, Ben Affleck has a very different action movie making waves. Alongside his short-lived work for Marvel back in 2002, Affleck has a number of action movies to his name, including Armageddon and Triple Frontier, but surprisingly few of them have spawned franchises. That trend was bucked in 2016, when Affleck teamed up with fellow Daredevil actor Jon Bernthal – from the other iteration, of course – and made a cult movie about a guy who does taxes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

9 years after the first outing made $155m at the box office, the Accountant is back and dominating the streaming charts. Prime Video’s latest streaming hit, The Accountant 2 made its streaming debut last month, following a limited theatrical run, and amassed a major amount of viewers on Prime Video. In fact, the thriller even managed to land in second place on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart, according to The Wrap. The movie came in behind Netflix’s mega-hit Ginny & Georgia, which recently released its long-awaited third season on the streaming service.

The Accountant 2 was first released in theaters back in April. To date, the film has earned $102.1 million at the worldwide box office. A slight decline from the first film’s worldwide haul at the worldwide box office. The sequel officially hit Prime Video on June 5th and amassed 1.4 billion viewing minutes on the streaming service. It managed to beat out the new Tyler Perry release on Netflix, Straw, which pulled in 881 million viewing minutes upon its release.

The Accountant 2 brings back Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff who must make use of his brilliant mind and rather illegal methods to try and solve a Treasury chief’s murder. He’s reunited with Jon Bernthal who returns as Braxton, Christian’s younger and complex brother. While both actors have established themselves in Hollywood, it’s their roles within the Marvel universe that perhaps have granted them the most notoriety. In the case of Affleck, the actor starred in the poorly received Daredevil movie from Fox as the titular character, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. While Bernthal currently stars within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Frank Castle, the Punisher. While neither actor has worked together within the Marvel universe, they have both starred in Daredevil projects.

In the past, Affleck has been very vocal about the faults in his Daredevil movie. It was a film he really wanted to make as a big fan of the character, but the final product wasn’t what he had ultimately hoped it would be. While the actor has been asked about potentially returning as the Man Without Fear, now that Marvel Studios has opened up the Multiverse, Affleck has never truly ruled out the idea. He has, however, stated he wouldn’t want his Daredevil to go up against Bernthal’s Punisher, as he feels the actor’s Punisher is good, while his heroic turn as Daredevil was far from it.

Like with Affleck’s passion for Daredevil, Bernthal has been very open regarding his return as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When it was revealed Marvel Studios was set to make Daredevil: Born Again, Bernthal took his time before agreeing to join the project. He’s also set to help craft an upcoming Punisher special, where he’ll help to co-write the story. For the actor, playing Frank Castle is not something he takes lightly, and he won’t do it if he doesn’t feel it’s right for the character.

For those eager to see Affleck and Bernthal team up together, for now you’ll only be able to do so with The Accountant and its sequel, The Accountant 2. The movie currently has a 77% Fresh rating from critics, and a 92% audience score. That’s a massive improvement from the first film which earned a Rotten 53% rating from critics and a 77% rating from audience members.

The Accountant 2, and its predecessor, are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.