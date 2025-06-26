Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s Action Movie Sequel Is a Worldwide Streaming Hit

Shortly after wrapping up its box office run, The Accountant 2 has emerged as a major hit on streaming. According to data tracked by FlixPatrol (which charts the popularity of titles on streaming services), the action sequel currently ranks as the top movie on Prime Video by a wide margin. By FlixPatrol’s metrics, it is significantly ahead of other films available on Prime, including the first Accountant (which ranks third as of this writing). Based on the complete Top 10 list, it appears people are using their Prime subscriptions to catch up on some notable 2025 releases.

Alex Garland’s drama Warfare is the second most-popular film on Prime, and the new action-comedy Deep Cover ranks fourth. The top five of the most recent charts is rounded out by A Working Man, the Jason Statham vehicle that hit theaters back in March.

The Accountant 2 opened in theaters in late April, receiving a nationwide release. Critics considered the film to be an improvement over its predecessor, particularly praising the chemistry between stars Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal as a pair of mismatched brothers. Bolstered by those positive reviews, The Accountant 2 grossed $102.1 million worldwide against an $80 million production budget.

Shortly after The Accountant 2 debuted on the big screen, Amazon announced that that it would be available to watch on Prime in early June. The film premiered on the service on Thursday, June 5th and has risen up the charts in the weeks since.

It isn’t surprising to see The Accountant 2 find a sizable audience on streaming. The first film, released back in 2016, was a modest success ($155.2 million worldwide) and earned a passionate fan base interested in seeing a follow-up. Audiences enjoyed Affleck’s performance as the autistic Christian Wolff, finding him to be an interesting character capable of both crunching numbers and crushing skulls. The sequel might have earned less money at the box office, but the ticket sales were likely a secondary concern for Amazon. The studio was interested in The Accountant 2 because of its potential to be a streaming hit; the release strategy mimicked the one Amazon used for Affleck’s sports drama Air.

Affleck and The Accountant 2 director Gavin O’Connor have expressed interest in making a third installment, and it’ll be interesting to see if they get that chance. The performance of the film in theaters and on streaming suggests there would be demand for another sequel, but so far, there hasn’t been any progress made on The Accountant 3. Amazon might have been waiting to see how The Accountant 2 fared on streaming before making a decision on the franchise’s future. Now that they know it’s a hit at homes, they could start getting the ball rolling on another entry.

