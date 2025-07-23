The Bad Guys 2 Cast Confesses Their Love of All-Time Best Villains

The delightfully devious crew of Wolf, Snake, Tarantula, Shark, and Piranha are back in action in The Bad Guys 2, though this time around they are doing their best to stay on the right side of the law. That task will become more complicated when a new crew known as The Bad Girls shows up and wraps Wolf and company in a global-trotting heist. ComicBook’s Chris Killian had the chance to speak to the cast of The Bad Guys 2 all about the comedic rollercoaster adventure, and that’s when they revealed their personal favorite on-screen villains, resulting in a truly all-time list.

First up were Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos, and their picks couldn’t have been better (or more different). When asked who their favorite onscreen bad guy was, Ramos said it was probably Joker, and when asked which Joker, Ramos said, “God rest his soul, Heath Ledger. That was legendary”. Going in a completely different direction was Awkwafina, who said “Plankton. I love that guy.”

Up next was Danielle Brooks, who said, “Ohhh, mine is Django, Sam Jackson’s character man. I just thought he was the best villain ever in that movie.” Natasha Lyonne went with a different antagonist, saying, “Mine might be Gary Oldman in the professional. Remember when he pops that pill and is all crazy. What a shot.”

Maria Bakalovia highlighted a different and yet no less amazing performance, saying, “Well these are great. I’m going to throw in a great female villain which I think was Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl. She was incredible.” For Sam Rockwell, it’s one of the legendary villains of cinema. “Oh wow, well, Hannibal Lecter is pretty good. I like Denzel Training Day,” Rockwell said. Craig Robinson shifted things to TV, saying, “I gotta go with the small screen. Gus Fring from Breaking Bad.”

Marc Maron was up next, and he initially had a hard time thinking of one who wasn’t empathetic in some way. “That’s interesting because now I’m thinking about like bad guys, all of them, they’re all kind of empathetic characters,” Maron said. Then Killian offered up someone who wasn’t empathetic in Wild Bill, and Maron agreed, saying, “That’s a good bad guy.”

When Bad Guys 2 director Pierre Perifel was asked who his favorite onscreen villain was, it was difficult to just pick one from this cast, but he did spotlight two key characters. “Oh my God, it’s like you are asking me to choose a baby there (laughs). Look, I’m super connected to Wolf because I think he’s the, in a way, he’s the closest inspiration to my own life kind of thing. Not that I’m an ex-con, you know, but like his own struggle within the big changes in life, connected to him,” Perifel said. Then he added another character into the mix, saying, “Diana, she is so cool and slick.” You can find the official description for The Bad Guys 2 below.

“In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.”

The Bad Guys 2 hits theaters on August 1st.

