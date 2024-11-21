The Bad Guys 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Highly Anticipated DreamWorks Sequel

Universal and DreamWorks Animation released the first trailer for The Bad Guys 2 on Thursday, giving us an idea of the next big heist. The movie finds the old crew apparently trying to turn their lives around until they’re forced into “one last job” by an all-female group of criminals. The movie will be out on August 1, 2025.

The Bad Guys 2 picks up five years after the first film, and the trailer makes it clear that things have gone a bit stale for “The Good Guys.” Unwilling to return to their old ways yet unable to be fully trusted, they are struggling until a new group of thieves capture them. The movie reunites Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Anthony Ramos, while introducing Danielle Brooks as Kitty Cat, Natasha Lyonne as Doom and Maria Bakalova as Pigtail.

The Bad Guys premiered in 2022, introducing us to a team of criminals led by Mr. Wolf (Rockwell), with safecracker Mr. Snake (Maron), hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), master of disguise Mr. Shark (Robinson) and muscle Mr. Pirhana (Ramos). The crew is infamous for bold robberies, but Mr. Wolf is caught off guard by how good it feels to help another person. Throughout the movie, even he doesn’t seem to understand if he wants to pull of heists or help the public, vacillating from scene to scene. However, by the end they manage to turn their reputation around.

Judging by the trailer, the sequel will find the crew a little disenchanted with their new calling – even Mr. Wolf. Still, they need to be forced into returning to their old ways, and they can’t seem to agree on whether they like it or not. The sequel will see the return of Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington and Alex Borstein as Police Commissioner Misty Luggins.

The Bad Guys is loosely based on a children’s book by Australian author Aaron Blabey. Both movies are directed by Pierre Perifel, who was the first to say that he would like to return to the story for a sequel. DreamWorks officially announced the second installment back in March. It falls under a long-term deal between Universal and Netflix, which means that when it is released on home video, it will stream on Peacock for four months and then Netflix for the next 10 months.

That won’t be for a while, as The Bad Guys 2 is scheduled to premiere on August 1, 2025. The first movie is streaming now on Prime Video.