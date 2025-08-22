The Batman 2 Suffers Another Major Loss Ahead of Filming Start

Among the many reasons 2022’s The Batman impressed viewers were the film’s visuals. With acclaimed cinematographer Greig Fraser serving as director of photography, The Batman boasted a striking aesthetic that immersed audiences in a grungy, seedy Gotham City that was the perfect setting for a story called the Batman Epic Crime Saga. With the highly anticipated sequel, The Batman Part II, gearing up to start production soon, fans are excited to see how Gotham is brought to life in the follow-up. With Matt Reeves behind the camera, it’s all but a given the visuals will be a strong suit, but it looks like he’s going to have to collaborate with a different DP.

During an appearance on the podcast On Film… With Kevin McCarthy, actor Josh Brolin revealed Fraser is not returning as cinematographer on Dune: Messiah, which is currently filming. Fraser is going to be busy shooting director Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics. The Batman Part II doesn’t come up in the podcast conversation, but considering the production timelines, it seems unlikely Fraser will be able to fit a return trip to Gotham City in his schedule. Fans are now assuming The Batman Part II needs a new cinematographer.

The Batman Part II Might Lose Talent on Both Sides of the Camera

Earlier this summer, The Batman Part II finally established some positive momentum after multiple delays. Director Matt Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin finished the script in June, putting the film on track to begin production in the spring. Unfortunately, the latest updates about the film are more negative. Zoë Kravitz may not be reprising her role as Catwoman in the sequel; during the press junket for the film Caught Stealing, media members were reportedly told to not ask Kravitz questions about The Batman 2 because “she’s not in it and doesn’t know anything.”

Kravitz would be a big absence in front of the camera, and the loss of Fraser would leave a massive void behind it. He was the perfect fit for The Batman, working in lockstep with Reeves to visualize a new take on Gotham. Fraser has also proven his bona fides on several other high-profile projects, particularly genre films. He won an Oscar for his work on Dune and has collaborated with Gareth Edwards on the likes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Creator. Fraser’s filmography spans a variety of genres, but he’s excellent at conveying the scale and scope necessary for studio tentpoles.

Whoever follows Fraser’s footsteps on The Batman Part II will have big shoes to fill. There are several other highly talented cinematographers working in Hollywood today, of course, but Fraser is a very gifted talent. It’s easy to understand why Mendes wants him onboard for the entirety of the ambitious Beatles project, ensuring a sense of visual consistency across the four films. It’ll be interesting to see who Reeves turns to for the next Batman. One possibility is Michael Seresin, who worked with Reeves on his two Planet of the Apes films. The last time Seresin was the director of photography on something was 2021’s Gunpowder Milkshake, but he has history with Reeves and experience realizing a post-apocalyptic world. He could have a sharp eye for a crime-ridden, downtrodden Gotham. Seresin is 83 years old, however, so that could play a role in whether or not he comes to the DC universe.

Hopefully, The Batman Part II doesn’t lose any more cast or crew members before the cameras start to roll. It would be a shame if others couldn’t return due to scheduling conflicts or other issues. With casting reportedly taking place in the fall, ideally the next Batman Part II updates will be about people joining the film.