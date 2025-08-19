The Batman 2 Rumored To Lose One of Its Biggest Stars (& It Could Be Disastrous)

This summer, things finally started to look up for The Batman Part II. After multiple delays, director Matt Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin finished their script back in June, establishing some positive momentum that’s continued to build. Reports indicate casting will take place this fall, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed The Batman 2 starts filming next spring. All signs point to the highly anticipated sequel remaining on track for its October 2027 release date, but the streak of positive updates has now come to an end. In an unexpected twist, The Batman 2 could be missing one of the first film’s biggest stars: Zoë Kravitz.

On the podcast The Hot Mic, industry insider Jeff Sneider shared that publicists at the junket for the upcoming film Caught Stealing (which stars Kravitz) asked media members to refrain from asking the actress questions about The Batman Part II. The reasoning given was “she’s not in it and doesn’t know anything.” Sneider himself notes this isn’t officially confirmed. Check out his post about it on X in the space below:

THIS JUST IN via THE HOT MIC: At last week's CAUGHT STEALING junket, journalists were asked by publicists not to ask Zoe Kravitz any questions about THE BATMAN PART II because "she's not in it and doesn't know anything," per a source. No word on whether that's true, as we all… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 19, 2025

Losing Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman Would Be a Major Blow for The Batman Part II

Catwoman was seen leaving Gotham at the end of The Batman, but she’s still seemingly been set up as a key character in the Batman Epic Crime Saga. Not only does the film explore her dynamic with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, it also establishes Selina Kyle’s connections to Gotham’s underworld. As Carmine Falcone’s daughter, Selina is the half-sister of Sofia Gigante, one of the main characters on the TV spinoff The Penguin. In the show’s final episode, an incarcerated Sofia receives a mysterious letter from Selina. These are all threads that feel like natural jumping off points for storylines in The Batman Part II, so it would be disappointing if Kravitz doesn’t return.

Outside of the narrative implications, it would be a shame for The Batman Part II to lose Kravitz as a performer. She delivered a strong turn as Catwoman, conveying the character’s morally ambiguous nature in a captivating manner. She had good chemistry with Pattinson, and it was fun to see their characters play off each other. It’d be great to see Kravitz further develop her take on Catwoman in another film.

Those holding out hope Catwoman will come back for The Batman 2 will hang their hats on the fact this bit of information hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. It’s possible the publicists wanted to keep junket interviews focused on Caught Stealing, so they fibbed to reporters so Kravitz didn’t have to deal with the same handful of Batman questions for the day. Even if Kravitz is in the sequel, she wouldn’t have been able to share anything substantial in responses anyway. As recently as a couple of weeks ago, only a handful of people had read The Batman Part II‘s script. If Kravitz is among that select group, franchises like DC and Marvel give their talent talking points for what they can and cannot share in interviews. The Batman 2 is more than two years away, so major details are being kept under lock and key.

It’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out. If Kravitz isn’t in The Batman Part II, it doesn’t mean she’s done with the franchise altogether. Reeves plans on making a third Batman film, so perhaps there isn’t a role for Catwoman in The Batman Part II‘s story (shifting the focus to other villains and members of Gotham’s criminal underbelly), but she’ll return at some point down the line. As great of a character as Kravitz’s Catwoman is, the Batman mythos are rich with other figures who could easily help carry a film. Her absence would still be felt, but Reeves has earned the benefit of the doubt after The Batman and The Penguin turned out so well.