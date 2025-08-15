Casting Robin for The Batman 2: These 7 Actors Would Be Perfect With Pattinson’s Dark Knight

The wait for news on The Batman Part II has been long. Matt Reeves and his collaborators have been working hard on the script for the last couple of years, but they only recently delivered it to the heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. After reading through it, Gunn has been singing its praises, though he won’t divulge any details about the story. What he is doing, though, is taking to social media to comment on rumors about the second movie in Reeves’ universe. One story that made the rounds in recent days claims that Robin will play a significant role in The Batman Part II, teaming up with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight to keep Gotham’s streets clean.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn made it clear that only a handful of people have read Reeves’ script, so the idea of information from it already making its way onto the Internet is preposterous. However, he didn’t shoot down Robin being in the movie. With that being the case, here are seven actors who would be perfect as the Robin to Pattison’s Batman.

1) Cary Christopher

The talk of the town right now is Zach Cregger’s Weapons, which is dominating the box office in its first week. While Julia Garner and Josh Brolin do a lot of the heavy lifting in the horror movie, the real star is Cary Christopher, who plays Alex Lilly, an elementary school student who has his entire life turned upside down. Without giving away too much, Cary proves that he has what it takes to be a hero on the big screen, and the fact that he’s only nine years old means he can grow as the franchise does.

2) Walker Scobell

If Reeves wants his Robin to be older, he doesn’t have to look farther than Walker Scobell, the star of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Other than Harry Potter, Percy Jackson is arguably the most famous YA hero, which means he fights his fair share of bad guys. All the weapon work that Scobell does playing the demigod will help him tremendously if he turns in his sword for a bo staff.

3) Ryan Kiera Armstrong

While Dick Grayson will probably be the first Robin to appear alongside Pattinson’s Batman, Reeves could throw a curveball and bring in Carrie Kelley, who does her best work during Frank Miller’s Dark Knight trilogy. Taking that route could lead to Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who recently appeared in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and will star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Buffy reboot. Armstrong already has experience bucking authority, which is one of Robin’s favorite pastimes.

4) Alfie Williams

Another 2025 horror film that puts a lot on its child star’s shoulders is Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. 14-year-old Alfie Williams plays Spike, a young boy who wants nothing more than to save his mother. Unfortunately, doing that means facing off against countless infected monsters. Williams holds his own against acting greats like Ralph Fiennes, so going back and forth with Pattinson shouldn’t be a problem for him.

5) Archie Barnes

Reeves is doing things his own way, there’s no doubt about it. One way he could continue pushing the boundaries is to make a minor character from The Batman the new Robin. A Reddit user suggests that Mayor Mitchell’s son should become the Boy Wonder because Bruce Wayne sees himself in the boy. By bringing him into the fold, Bruce could save him from a life of pain.

6) Mason Thames

It’s not unusual for studios to want to go for the hot hand when casting major roles, and Mason Thames certainly fits that description. His latest movie, How to Train Your Dragon, did the impossible by successfully bringing the iconic animated film to live-action, and his next project, Black Phone 2, is sure to continue the winning streak. DC Studios would be smart to find a spot for Thames somewhere, but Robin may be the best option.

7) None of the Above

While it would be fun to see a familiar face in the Robin suit, the most likely scenario is that Reeves goes with an unknown actor. After all, almost every iteration of the character comes from the streets of Gotham, and to keep that feel, it’s best to avoid someone the audience can picture in another role. Reeves hit a home run when he went with Pattinson, and he can do it again by giving a kid trying to make a name for themselves their dream role.

The Batman Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027.

Would you like to see Robin in The Batman Part II? Do you think any of the actors on this list have what it takes to play the character? Let us know in the comments below!