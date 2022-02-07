New The Batman Motion Poster Released

A new motion poster for The Batman has been spotted online, and you can check it out below! This latest motion poster keeps the dark hard-Noir vibe that director Matt Reeves has chosen for the film, with an added bonus: a snippet of dialogue from star Robert Pattinson, which we heard in one of the previous trailers for The Batman. It’s an ominous line, spoken in what is presumably Pattinson’s ‘Batman voice’: “When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.” ;

New motion poster for The Batman, featuring some of Robert Pattinson's narration!



Courtesy of CGV Cinemas Vietnam pic.twitter.com/OftYwcYqBV — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) February 6, 2022

The Batman is already looking like it will be one of the biggest films of 2022, with early box office tracking suggesting that it could go as far as becoming the biggest Batman movie ever. Warner Bros. and DC seem to be betting on that fact already; there’s already a spinoff series about the Gotham P.D. in the works, and Pattinson recently teased that The Batman will leave fans with a clear path to a sequel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘…and coming up!’” Pattinson told the Total Film.

Of course, the actor also added that Matt Reeves’ vision of Batman will be something very new – and perhaps very unexpected: “It feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is. When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different tonally, to the other movies. It’s so strange, and it’s sad, and quite touching. It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards.”

The marketing for The Batman has really captivated fans, ever since Matt Reeves dropped the first screen test footage for Pattinson as Batman. That red-lit and shadowy Noir vibe (along with a haunting score from Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino) did the necessary job of establishing Pattinson’s Batman – visually, tonally, sonically – as his own version of the character. Trailer footage only heightened fan anticipation for Reeves’ dark new take on Gotham City.

As The Batman’s release date has neared, we’ve seen more and more of what the film is doing, and it certainly is – as Pattinson indicates – a curious take. Everyone involved with the film seems to be trying to get fans ready for something different – hopefully, fans are listening?

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th.