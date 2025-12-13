HBO Max Just Introduced One of Its Most Exciting Features Since Launch (After Years of Fans Asking)

After unveiling a glimpse at several of the exciting new projects set to arrive in 2026 — including DC’s Lanterns, HBO Max is rolling out a brand new feature that users will certainly be excited to explore. On Friday, the streaming service revealed that it is officially launching a “Channels” feature, allowing subscribers to simply drop into ongoing, curated marathons.

The channels began rolling out onto HBO Max accounts on Friday after the announcement, but the whole process will take a bit to reach every account in the U.S. When the new feature does land on your HBO Max home page, there will be 12 channels to check out.

How HBO Max Channels Work

Unlike traditional channels or the options on a service like Pluto TV, the channels on HBO Max are a mix of a 24/7 stream and an on-demand option. When you click on a channel to watch, it will start at the beginning of whatever movie or episode is currently on, then continue airing in its curated order from there.

The channels range from broad genres like true crime and adult animation, to marathons of specific shows or franchises, giving subscribers plenty of options. Friends and The Big Bang Theory have their own channels, alongside franchises like Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and DC.

Here’s the full list of the new HBO Max channels:

Adult Animation : Popular adult animated series from fan favorites to recent hits.

: Popular adult animated series from fan favorites to recent hits. The Big Bang Theory : Bazinga! Every nerd-centric episode.

: Bazinga! Every nerd-centric episode. DC : Enter the DC Universe featuring your favorite heroes, villains, and sidekicks.

: Enter the DC Universe featuring your favorite heroes, villains, and sidekicks. Friends : All 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, all the time.

: All 10 seasons of the beloved sitcom, all the time. Harry Potter : The 8-film collection plus more from the wizarding world.

: The 8-film collection plus more from the wizarding world. Holiday Favorites : It’s always the season.

: It’s always the season. Middle-earth : Tolkien’s classic stories come to life across two epic trilogies.

: Tolkien’s classic stories come to life across two epic trilogies. Rick and Morty : Every season of the multiverse-spanning adult animation series.

: Every season of the multiverse-spanning adult animation series. The Sopranos : All seasons of the legendary HBO Original series and more.

: All seasons of the legendary HBO Original series and more. Sex and the City : Hit series about a writer and her friends navigating life and love in New York City and more.

: Hit series about a writer and her friends navigating life and love in New York City and more. True Crime : Shocking documentaries ripped straight from the headlines.

: Shocking documentaries ripped straight from the headlines. World of Westeros: An epic collection of stories from the Seven Kingdoms.

“The experience is designed for moments when users want a steady stream of fan favorites, without having to decide what to watch next. It offers another effortless way to explore and discover the iconic, robust library HBO Max has to offer,” said Liesel Kipp, EVP, Product, WBD.

