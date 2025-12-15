Rob Reiner’s Final Movie Is An Instant Streaming Hit On HBO Max

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michel Singer Reiner, died tragically on December 14th, just as the filmmaker’s latest movie was jumping up the streaming charts. It’s even more poignant when you realize that the film is a long-awaited sequel, which fans had been waiting over 40 years to see realized. Now, even more people are rushing to hit “play” on the project, as its comedic rumination on the end of a celebrity’s career and their lives hits much differently than it did before.

According to industry analysts, Rob Reiner’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is currently ranked at No. 4 on HBO Max’s streaming charts, following its release on Friday, December 12th. In addition to the sequel, the original This Is Spinal Tap was also released on HBO Max, and currently sits at no. 7 (at the time of writing this). Expect those numbers to change dramatically as news of Reiner’s passing continues to circulate. Fans will be looking for a lighthearted escape from the real-life horror of Reiner’s passing, and Spinal Tap is a great pick.

What Is Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Story & Cast Info

Castle Rock Ent. / Sony Pictures

In 1984, Rob Reiner helped set the foundation for “mockumentary” comedy with his faux documentary about the English rock band Spinal Tap. Reiner played filmmaker Marty Di Bergi, who is documenting Spinal Tap’s 1982 US concert tour. The film used ironic humor and sight gags in ways that have now become the main staples of famous series like The Office or Parks and Rec – not to mention the entire school of comedy that was born from the minds and talents of those involved with Spinal Tap, including Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Christopher Guest (Best in Show), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Dana Carvey (Wanye’s World), Billy Crystal (City Slickers), Paul Shaffer (David Letterman), Fred Willard (A Mighty Wind), Anjelica Houston (The Addams Family, John Wick), and many others.

With Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, “director Martin “Marty” DiBergi (Reiner) creates a documentary about the reunion/final show of legendary rock band Spın̈al Tap.” After visiting Hope Faith, the daughter of Spın̈al Tap’s original manager Ian Faith, Marty finds out that she inherited a contract requiring Tap to perform one more concert. That leads to the filmmaker going on the journey to document the band’s reunion, and the one last concert they have to play, before closing the door on their legacy forever.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues wasn’t loved by critics, scoring a modest 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, the film has a 90% viewer score, suggesting that the average fan loves Reiner’s return to the comedic stylings he helped pioneer. As stated, the sequel will play a lot differently now that Reiner is gone; The End Continues had a lot of subtext about reaching the end of life, and looking back on creative legacy.

It will be a comforting (if not cathartic) thought for all Rob Reiner’s fans to at least know the filmmaker got to reflect on, and celebrate his time, along with so many of his friends and collaborators. It’s also a great reason to be able to laugh again, in his name.

This is Spinal Tap and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues are both streaming on HBO Max.