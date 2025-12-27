The Best Spider-Man Movie Ever Made Returns to Netflix (& Is An Immediate Hit)

Netflix is rounding out 2025 with some heavy hitters on the television side, but there’s also a bevy of welcome additions on the movie side as well. Films like Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Babylon, Man vs Baby, and Jay Kelly are all now on the service, but in a true surprise move, Netflix also added what is arguably the best Spider-Man movie ever made to the platform, and it has become an immediate hit.

Yesterday, fans discovered that Sony Animation’s beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made its return to Netflix, and it instantly rocketed to the Top 10 in movies, taking the number six spot as of today. While there are multiple Spider-Man films on Netflix at the moment, the Spider-Verse series has cemented its place in the top Spider-Man films of all time, and now Netflix users can watch it to their heart’s content.

What Is The Future Of Sony’s Spider-Verse Franchise?

Into the Spider-Verse kicked off a mega-franchise when it released in 2018, and while Miles Morales was already popular in the comics, this launched the character into the stratosphere. It also created a profitable franchise for Sony Animation, as the first film brought in over $394 million at the box office. Then, in 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did even bigger business, bringing in over $690 million at the box office.

Up next is the end of the current trilogy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, though the release date has slipped to June 18th of 2027. That film is still a ways off, but it’s not the only Spider-Verse project hitting screens. A spinoff that is coming up soon is the anticipated Spider-Noir series for Prime Video, which features Nicholas Cage reprising the role of a Spider-Man who is a private detective in a fully noir world. That series will hit sometime in 2026, but there’s another spinoff in the works as well.

That other in-development spinoff features Spider-Punk in the starring role, and it will feature another role reprisal, as Daniel Kaluuya is returning to voice the role he voiced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The most recent update on Spider-Punk revealed that the script is in the finishing stages, so hopefully the film will really hit the ground running next year.

You can stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse right now on Netflix, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 18, 2027.

