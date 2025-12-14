7 Years Ago Today, We Met Sony’s Best Version of Spider-Man (& We Want Him to Join the MCU)

We’re still waiting to see this fan-favorite version of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even seven years after he first graced our screens in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While Sony’s Spider-Man Universe might have fallen apart—due in part to not including any version of Spider-Man, despite its name—one corner of Sony’s exploration of Marvel properties have been a wild success. The animated Spider-Verse franchise has introduced many different versions of Spider-Man from across the multiverse, but one in particular stands out from the crowd.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse first hit theaters on December 14, 2018, and quickly became regarded as one of the most aesthetically unique, influential, and ground-breaking animated movies of all time. The voice performance of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a young boy who becomes Spider-Man after his reality’s Peter Parker is killed and he is bitten by his own enhanced spider, received acclaim, and made Miles Morales a fan-favorite. Miles Morales joining the MCU proper has been teased several times, and with the Spider-Verse franchise coming to an end soon, we’re hoping his official debut is on the horizon.

How Miles Morales’ Spider-Man Can Fit Into the MCU Proper

While it seems unlikely that the version of Miles Morales from the animated Spider-Verse franchise will be joining the MCU after his upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, a different iteration can take his place. Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is already well into his teens and has embarked on a monumental adventure to the Spider Society and now to Earth 42, where he has come face-to-face with his own variant, the Prowler. As a trilogy-capper, Beyond the Spider-Verse will end this Miles Morales’ story, but the new wall-crawler has already been teased for the MCU.

Back in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland’s first solo movie as the MCU’s Peter Parker, the emerging wall-crawler crossed paths with Aaron Davis. Fans of Marvel Comics will know Davis as the uncle of Miles Morales, providing one of the clearest teases towards the new Spider-Man’s debut in the MCU. While Donald Glover hasn’t returned as Aaron Davis in the MCU proper, he did portray a live-action iteration of the Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, who was labelled as “MCU Prowler” in concept art, suggesting we may be one step closer to debuting the Prowler and Miles Morales himself.

Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026, and this is expected to launch a new Spider-Man trilogy. However, Holland has thrown doubt on how many more Spider-Man movies he’ll star in, so it would be fantastic to bring Miles Morales into the MCU to act as his replacement. Peter Parker and Miles Morales joined forces in Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars event in 2015, which makes Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars the perfect places to bring Miles into the MCU, marking his first live-action appearance after a successful run in animation.

