Spider-Noir Reveals First Look at Live-Action Spider-Man Show

The first look at Prime Video’s Spider-Noir TV series has been revealed and it looks fantastic. There have been a lot of Spider-Man movies, video games, and animated shows, but the bulk of them revolve around Peter Parker and more recently, Miles Morales. There are so many different Spider-People out there and while they have popped up in different capacities over the years, it’s clear those two are the favorites. Understandably so as they’re the most well-known, relatable, and recognizable. However, some fans have gotten attached to other Spider-People following the release of the Spider-Verse movies which shine a brighter light on these other characters.

One of the breakout characters from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was Spider-Man Noir, a version of Peter Parker from the 1930s, pulling from classic black and white noir movies. He’s a hardboiled version of Spider-Man that is more of a detective/private investigator than a superhero. He’s driven by his desire to avenge Uncle Ben and posses more grit, sometimes even using guns. The character was created in 2009 and has appeared in video games like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, a game that allows players to play as different Spider-Men from different worlds including classic Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, and more.

Spider-Noir Reveals First Look at Nic Cage in Costume

spider-noir

Nicolas Cage played Spider-Noir in Across the Spider-Verse and won over fans for his melodramatic performance as the character who is so wrought with depression and angst, that is extremely comical. So, a live action Spider-Noir TV series is in the works at Prime Video and is set to release sometime in the near future. The show began filming last year with Nic Cage reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir and now we have our first look at the show and his live action version of the character via new footage and images.

It looks exactly like you’d hope with Spidey donning a fedora, all black clothes, and glowing white eyes that contrast the dark aesthetic. It seems like Spider-Noir will have a stylized black and white look, though it’s unclear if the entire show will look like that. In Shattered Dimensions, players played in a black and white world which gave the levels a unique look compared to the rest of the game. It’s possible the Spider-Noir show is taking some inspiration from that look as well as the comics its based on.

Spider-Noir is slated to release sometime on Prime Video in 2026. What do you think of the footage? Let me know in the comments.