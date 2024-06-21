The Bikeriders Director Jeff Nichols Talks Importance of Physical Media

The Bikeriders is heading to theaters this weekend, and the new film was helmed by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Midnight Special), and is based on the photography book of the same name by Danny Lyon. The movie follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s, and ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Nichols and some of the cast about the project. Nichols talked about working with his longtime collaborator, Michael Shannon, and we brought up how their first movie together, Shotgun Stories, wasn't available to stream anywhere.

"I have good news on that front. Sony Classics is re-releasing it on June 18th," Nichols shared. "I mean, you're kind of talking to the wrong guy. I shoot on film. I love vinyl. I made a 1960s biker film, so I hate my cell phone. I do everything I can to not be a part of modern society, but I fail daily."

"So I don't know," he continued. "I think there's a need for people to be, and that's what physical media does. It's an extension of a connection to people, but it also does something else that's really, really important. And that is, you value it. Now, I'm sorry you had to spend money on that Shotgun Stories DVD, but you'll value it a little bit more than if it was a streaming thing that you could pause and leave."

"There's something about when you separate stories, when you separate films specifically, from any type of media, physical media, it devalues them," he added. "We don't care about 'em as much, and so I'm a big advocate for that type of thing."

What Is The Bikeriders About?

In addition to Shannon, The Bikeriders stars Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Austin Butler (Dune: Part Two), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Michael Shannon (Midnight Special), Mike Faist (Challengers), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and Boyd Holbrook (Logan) as Cal. You can read the official synopsis below:

"THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

