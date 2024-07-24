The Bikeriders Gets Peacock Streaming Date

Filmmaker Jeff Nichols had a 20-year journey to bring The Bikeriders to life, and with the film having finally landed in theaters earlier this year, it has also earned a premiere date on Peacock. Starring the impressive talents of Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer, the film earned positive reactions from critics, as it currently sits at 81% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to the film landing on Peacock, it will also be landing on physical media with supplemental bonus features. The Bikeriders hits Peacock and Digital on August 9th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th.

The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Special features on the film’s home video release are as follows:

Johnny, Benny, & Kathy – From the accents to the attitude, get to know the lead characters of The Bikeriders. Hear from the cast and producing team on how they took the personalities and environments from a book of photographs and brought a narrative to the big screen.

The Era of The Bikeriders – Grab your leather jacket and gear up for a ride as we enter the era of The Bikeriders. This piece focuses on the authenticity that was captured by the brilliant production team who nailed the look, feel, and sound of the late 1960s Midwest.

The Filmmaker’s Eye: Jeff Nichols – Go behind the lens with director Jeff Nichols as he shared his overall vision for the film, stylistic choices, and how he works with talent. Members of the ensemble cast along with producers chime in on the significance of working on a Jeff Nichols film.

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Jeff Nichols

