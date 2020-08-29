Scream 5 Reveals Teaser With New Release Date

✖

Scream 5 is on its way, but the movie has been delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will have to wait until January 14, 2022 to see the horror film, but the news came with a fun teaser. It was recently announced that David Arquette and Courteney Cox would be returning for Scream 5 to play Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively, and while they're not featured in the teaser, it is nice to see ole Ghostface back again.

“On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱,” @ScreamMovies wrote. You can check out the teaser below:

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Arquette spoke with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh. At the time, the horror star said he hopes to not only play Dewey in Scream 5 but in many more subsequent entries to the franchise.

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette shared. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing. When [Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] approached me, I was in first, and now we've got Courteney [Cox] on board, hopefully Neve [Campbell] will join the team and then we can shoot this thing."

"I had really thought that the only way I'd step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we'll see," Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we'll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we'll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been tapped to direct Scream 5, marking the first time someone other than the late Wes Craven has stepped behind the camera for one of the Scream movies. The screenplay was written by The Amazing Spider-Man's James Vanderbilt and Castle Rock's Guy Busick.

Scream 5 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

