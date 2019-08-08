The Christmas Chronicles 2 Starring Kurt Russell With Chris Columbus Directing Reportedly In Development At Netflix

Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles was a hit for the streaming service, and according to a new report, they could be gearing up for a sequel. The film was released during the holiday season last year and stars Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. A new report from Discussing Film states that Netflix is developing a sequel to the film with Russell returning as Santa, though there would be a new person in the director’s chair. The original Christmas Chronicles was helmed by Clay Kaytis, but the sequel would be directed by Chris Columbus, whose production company 1492 Pictures produced the first film already.

Not much else is known about the in-development sequel, other than production is aiming to start this September, but Netflix hasn’t confirmed the story or commented on it.

The original was a bit time hit for Netflix, with Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos revealing last year at the UBS 2018 Global Media and Communications Conference that the film had been streamed 20 million times, and that was in the first week. Sarandos explained that even with an accomplished star like Russell, that was the probably the first time that many people had seen any of his movies in that short amount of time.

“Even in his successful career, he’s never had that many people see one of his movies in the first week ever,” Sarandos told Business Insider “That’s a testimony to what we can bring to the market for storytellers today that we couldn’t have ten years ago. If every one of those [20 million streams] was a movie ticket purchase, that’s a $200 million opening week. Even movies that go on to $1 billion don’t typically do that in the first week.”

If the sequel follows suit, this could be one of Netflix’s most successful franchises. You can check out the official description for The Christmas Chronicles below.

“The Christmas Chronicles is a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and director Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie), tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

