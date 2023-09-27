The Creator Director Addresses Whether We Can Expect a Sequel

Having delivered audiences Godzilla in 2014 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, filmmaker Gareth Edwards is no stranger to telling stories in major franchises, and with his upcoming The Creator, he’ll be introducing audiences to an all-new and original mythology. While the new film looks to have as much storytelling potential as the other franchises he has worked in, he confirmed that he doesn’t plan on continuing the all-new storyline with sequels or spinoffs, as he enjoys endings of stories so much, he doesn’t want to undercut the impact of his film’s conclusion. The Creator lands in theaters on September 29th.

“We had a lot of material. We shot a lot. And okay, so look — I would love to go back to this world. There are so many things I didn’t get to do that I would just absolutely love to do,” Edwards explained to Screen Rant. “But my girlfriend’s a massive … When we sit and we have some dinner or something, ‘Let’s watch something.’ She wants to watch TV shows. I want to watch films.”

He continued, “And the other day I was like, ‘Well, what’s your problem? What’s going on here?’ And I thought about it. I was like — endings, my favorite part of the story is the end. My favorite part of a joke is the punchline. And so I just want it to be this self-contained thing. So I mean, it’s a high-class problem. If someone ever came up and said, ‘We want a sequel,’ that’d be a really good problem to have. But it is not the plan. No.”

With nearly 100 reviews calculated on Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at 80% positive reactions, which is a promising start for the sci-fi adventure. While we have a few more days to wait to see if interest from general audiences is there, it’s clear that Edwards brought the same ambitious storytelling from his previous films to the all-new experience.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film’s screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).

