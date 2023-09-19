The Creator First Reactions Surface Online

Hailed as a fresh new take on artificial intelligence, the first round of critics have been able to watch through Gareth Edwards' The Creator starring John David Washington. Keeping in line with Edwards' own comments on the matter, many critics are praising the film in their early reactions for the picture's ability to change the status quo.

"The Creator has a double meaning because on one side it means the person who is building A.I.," Edwards previously shared with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the eyes of the West in our movie, [A.I.] is public enemy number one ... It's like Osama bin Laden, 'We want them dead. They're doing this terrible thing.' On the other side of the fence, from the A.I.'s point of view and the people who live in Asia, the Creator is like God, is creating all these beautiful people. And so, it has this double meaning."

