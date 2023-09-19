The Creator First Reactions Surface Online
Rave reviews can be found aplenty for Gareth Edwards' The Creator.
Hailed as a fresh new take on artificial intelligence, the first round of critics have been able to watch through Gareth Edwards' The Creator starring John David Washington. Keeping in line with Edwards' own comments on the matter, many critics are praising the film in their early reactions for the picture's ability to change the status quo.
"The Creator has a double meaning because on one side it means the person who is building A.I.," Edwards previously shared with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "In the eyes of the West in our movie, [A.I.] is public enemy number one ... It's like Osama bin Laden, 'We want them dead. They're doing this terrible thing.' On the other side of the fence, from the A.I.'s point of view and the people who live in Asia, the Creator is like God, is creating all these beautiful people. And so, it has this double meaning."
Astonishingly Good
#TheCreator is astonishingly good. Best film of the year and best sci-fi film in ages, in my opinion.
Gareth Edwards flips expectations really impressively for a visceral, touching, and creative story of humanity.
Genuinely loved it. You have to see this one. pic.twitter.com/2IH7YTeSFh— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 19, 2023
Enthralling
Though it pulls from identifiable inspirations, #TheCreator is 1 of the best original sci-fi epics in years. Massively entertaining, enthralling & profound on every level. Gareth Edwards constructs an immersive world & fills it with compelling characters. Absolutely radical. pic.twitter.com/fjAwuB0VtR— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 19, 2023
Best Film of the Year
Gareth Edwards doesn't miss with The Creator. The movie takes place alongside Terminator 2, Alien, and Star Wars as absolute smashing examples of how sci-fi can parallel our world. It's easily among the best films of the year. #TheCreatorMovie #TheCreator pic.twitter.com/bWUDxwIhbH— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) September 19, 2023
Masterful
#TheCreator is a MASTERFUL piece of original sci-fi. Gareth Edwards is one of our GREAT filmmakers. A soulful, nuanced, Lucas-like interrogation of human beliefs/biases & our insecurity in the face of something greater. Spectacle & heart to the highest order. Pure cinema baby! pic.twitter.com/XPi6jEp2xb— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) September 19, 2023
Back and Better Than Ever
Gareth Edwards shows that he is BACK and better than ever. #TheCreator is a jaw-dropping, remarkable cinematic experience. A touching story with incredible visuals and a great cast. Definitely one of the best surprises of the year.
Full review coming next week. pic.twitter.com/AzCMoxzrgf— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) September 19, 2023
Masterpiece
#TheCreator is a masterpiece & one of the year's best movies. It hits on so many levels with AI being such a hot topic. Gareth Edwards does a masterful job of keeping the audience engaged every step of the way. Madeleine Yuna Voyles has to be in the conversations for The Oscars pic.twitter.com/n8XSTiNqcm— Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) September 19, 2023
Brutal and Intense
#TheCreator is a brutal, intense & ambitious sci-fi war epic, w/ a heavy emphasis on war.
Its visuals are absolutely gorgeous in trademark Gareth Edwards style.
John David Washington & Madeleine Yuna Voyles are great together. A unique spin on the lone wolf & cub trope. pic.twitter.com/MhFiKfrWwo— POC Culture (@POCculture) September 19, 2023
*****
The Creator enters theaters September 29th.