The Crow Drops New Eric Draven Funko Pops

Funko first launched Pop figures based on the 1994 film The Crow starring Brandon Lee way back in 2014, but they're returning to the property with all-new figures of Eric Draven. It seems like a good time given that the movie will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, and Bill Skarsgård set to take over the role in a reboot that's expected to finally emerge from development hell as early as next year. Pre-orders for the new Pops can be found below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

The Crow was based on a 1989 graphic novel by James O'Barr. Eric Draven was originally portrayed by Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, who tragically lost his life in an on-set accident just days before filming on The Crow was expected to wrap. Though his promising career ended before it truly began, Brandon Lee's legacy is a film that has developed a devoted following over the years. That, combined with the current popularity of superhero films and reboots, has made The Crow an attractive project that has had a number of names attached to it over the last 15 years or so.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Corin Hardy, who had been previously tabbed for a new The Crow movie with Aquaman star Jason Momoa. "It's a story that I'm just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don't know whether one day ... I suppose I'm not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we'll see," Hardy previously told ComicBook.com.

He continued, "I do think both James O'Barr's original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there's no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we're in at the moment."

Both Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy dropped out of The Crow Reborn back in 2018. Creative and financial differences with Davis Films head Samuel Hadida are what reportedly had the duo stepping away from the project. However, it appears that the reboot with Bill Skarsgård will actually happen, so stay tuned for updates on the development of The Crow reboot right here.