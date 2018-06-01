‘The Crow’ Remake Loses Star Jason Momoa and Director Corin Hardy

The Crow movie franchise will not be rising from the dead as easily as expected, as a new report states that the upcoming remake has just hit a major hurdle.

The Crow Reborn star Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy have reportedly both dropped out of the project, which was in development over at Davis Films. Word has also been circling that Sony could be planning to drop out as worldwide distributor of The Crow reboot as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, creative and financial differences with Davis Films head Samuel Hadida are at the center of the trouble with the production. Apparently, Hadida and Sony could never officially close a deal, after Sony had already announced The Crow for release on October 11, 2019.

This is the second time director Corin Hardy has dropped out of The Crow; he was signed to direct the film for Relativity Media a few years back, but when the studio hit financial troubles, the project fell apart. Jason Momoa joining the The Crow reboot gave the project a creative shot in the arm, and Hardy was convinced to return. The project left Relativity and landed at Sony — or should we now say almost landed at Sony.

With Hardy dropping out a second time and Momoa being the only reason he really got back on board in the first place, suffice to say it’s a pretty good bet that the director has reached peak frustration with trying to make his breakthrough debut with this particular project.

We’ll keep you updated on whether or not The Crow is “reborn” yet again with a new creative team. Or maybe we should all just take the advice of the original film’s director, Alex Proyas, and let the ’90s Brandon Lee version stand on its own, no remake needed.

What say you, Crow fans? Let us know in the comments!