The Crow Reboot Producer Claims Director and Cast Updates Coming Soon

Filmmakers have been attempting to revive The Crow for a new generation for years, though plans for such a project keep falling apart, yet rights owner Ed Pressman recently revealed that fans can expect updates regarding a director and cast in the near future. Based on the James O’Barr comics, the original 1994 film starred Brandon Lee and earned three sequels, with each installment seeing a new performer taking on the role of the main character. Rather than being a continuation of the series, this new take is reportedly being explored as a “reboot” of the concept, with the supernatural nature of the premise allowing various avenues for reinvention.

“The Crow is a kind of anti-superhero, unique to the world of graphic novels,” Pressman shared with IndieWire. The outlet went on to note that “Ed said he and his partners expected to announce a new director and cast in the near future” and that the approach will be to “reboot” the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original film was mired in controversy, as a firearm mishap during production resulted in the accidental death of Lee, with that project set to be a star-making performance. In the decades since its debut, the movie has become a cult favorite, lauded not only for Lee’s performance, but also for its stylish direction and era-appropriate soundtrack.

The most recent iteration of the project was set to star Jason Momoa and be directed by The Nun‘s Corin Hardy, and despite the passion expressed by both figures, it failed to make substantial progress. Hardy previously expressed that he still hopes his take on the character could be released someday, in some capacity, given how much time he invested in the idea.

“It’s a story that I’m just in love with and wedded towards and I put three and a half, four years of life into and love and blood and sweat and tears, and I have a ton of materials, so I don’t know whether one day … I suppose I’m not really wanting to show them because I still believe there will be a Crow sometime, but we’ll see,” Hardy confirmed with ComicBook.com last year. “I do think both James O’Barr’s original Crow graphic novel and the subsequent other iterations of that character in the comic books, there’s no reason not to do a lot more with that character, the concept of The Crow, the mythology of The Crow, and the tone and what that represents is still unique within the world we’re in at the moment.”

Stay tuned for updates on the new The Crow.

Are you excited that we could get updates on the project soon? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!