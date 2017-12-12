‘The Crow’ Reboot To Film In Budapest, Hires Key Production Crew

The upcoming reboot of The Crow starring Jason Momoa is moving forward with plans to film in Budapest, Hungary and with the hiring of several key members of the production crew.

According to Omega Underground, The Crow Reborn is expected to begin filming in Budapest in 2018. Budapest has been a popular filming location with several relatively recent releases shooting in the area, including Atomic Blonde, Blade Runner 2049, and The Martian. Tim Miller’s new Terminator movie is also expected to film there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining director Corin Hardy on the film is cinematographer Martijn van Broekhuizen and production designer Alex Cameron, who both worked on the 2015 horror movie The Hallow. Raymond Gieringer, who worked on Drag Me to Hell, will serve as VFX supervisor.

The Crow Reborn stars Jason Momoa as aspiring rock musician Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to seek vengeance on the criminal organization that murdered his fiancee.

The Crow Reborn is based on the 1989 comic book The Crow by James O’Barr. Originally published by Caliber Comics, The Crow has sold over 750,000 copies globally.

The Crow was first adapted into a movie in 1994. The film was directed by Alex Proyas and starred Brandon Lee as Draven. Lee tragically died on set after being mortally wounded by a defective blank fired from a gun. For this reason, Proyas has come out against the idea of remaking the film.

“I was privileged to know Brandon Lee – he was a young, immensely gifted actor with a great sense of humour and a bright future ahead of him,” Proyas shared in a Facebook post accompanied by a photograph of Brandon Lee as an infant with his father, Bruce Lee. “I was also privileged to have been able to call him a friend. Our working relationship as actor/director went beyond mere collaboration. We crafted a movie together which has touched many people.”

Filming on The Crow Reborn is expected to begin sometime in February 2018. While the film has been picked up by Sony, it does not currently have a release date.