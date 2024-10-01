Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal First Look at Their New Netflix Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown

The Russo Bros. have revealed a first look at their new film The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy).

A first look at The Electric State has been posted online by the Russo Bros (Joe and Anthony Russo), who will be directing the film. The Russos are re-teaming with their Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame screenwriting team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who are adapting the film from the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag.

The Russos have also pulled together a serious ensemble of big-name talent for The Electric State – several of whom you will see in the gallery of first-look photos, below. The list includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Damsel), Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), Ke Huy Quan (Marvel's Loki, Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stanley Tucci (Captain America: TFA, The Hunger Games), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Brian Cox (Succession), Jenny Slate (Venom), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) and Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo, Bad Santa).

The story of The Electric State "takes place in a reimagined version of 1997. With humans isolated in their VR helmets and a continuing battle against a strange breed of monstruous drones in the wake of a technological meltdown, a teenage girl named Michelle and a robot travel the West Coast of the U.S in search of the girl's missing brother."

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the role of Michelle, while the tags on the photos reveal that Anthony Mackie is voicing the robot, Herman. Pratt looks to be playing a somewhat familiar ne'er-do-well who is also seen soldiering up in one image (go figure). Tucci's Ethan Skate looks like some kind of powerful figure or scientist, while Esposito's character, Colonel Marshall Bradbury looks like a powerful henchman or collaborator. Ke Huy Quan is once again invoking his Goonies/Loki persona to play the kooky Dr. Amherst, while a shot of Brown toting a gun while backed by a gang of animatronic robot characters could hint at some of the vocal performances we'll get from the likes of Cox, Slate, Thorton, actor Alan Tudyk – and of course, Woody Harrelson as this version of Mr. Peanut.

The Russos are producing The Electric State through their AGBO studio – and like The Gray Man or the TV series universe of Citadel, it is a massively expensive risk to be on. The reported budget for The Electric State is over $320 million – but so far, those big-budget bets seem to be paying off. If not, The Russos have two more Avengers films – Doomsday and Secret Wars – to help raise funds.

The Electric State is set for release on Netflix in March 2025.