The Expendables 4 First Poster Revealed

A new banner teasing The Expendables 4 has surfaced out of CinemaCon. The posters feature the silhouettes of the film's main cast, listed as Jason Statham, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. The tagline reads, "They'll die when they're dead." Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture are reprising their roles from the previous Expendables films. Jackson, Fox, García, Jaa, Scipio, Uwais, and Tran are new additions to the ensemble cast. You can take a look at the teaser banner for yourself below.

Scott Waugh is directing the final installment of The Expendables series. While the franchise will continue, this will be Stallone's last appearance as Barney Ross as he cedes leadership of the franchise over to Statham.

The first poster for 'EXPEND4BLES' has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Kr0RjI1eiN — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 25, 2022

"This will be my last day," Stallone said after wrapping his work on the movie in an Instagram video. "I"m enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet when something you've been so attached to – I guess since, well now it's been about 12 years – and ready to pass the baton on to Jason in his capable hands. The greatest thing is being able to provide films that somewhat entertain and maybe there's a little message in there because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch. Not so much the action, the action is self-evident, but it's just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is with the characters at hand ... Just providing some escapism and hoping there's a little something extra in there." You can watch the video, which he captioned "EXPENDABLES finale for me," below:

Filming of The Expendables 4 took place in 2021. The movie is expected to earn an R rating, as did the first two films in the series, and release later this year, though it does not have an official place on Lionsgate's schedule.

Newcomer Uwais commented on working with the returning action movie icons in January. "Experience is very valuable for me to share a frame with senior players, who have a lot of experience. There are a lot of things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations," Uwais told Okezone.

Statham took to Instagram to praise Uwais' work. "A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented @iko.uwais. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother," Statham wrote. Uwais replied, "Huge respect brother. Such an honor to be in one frame with you."