The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Disney+ Release Confirmed (& It’s The Version We All Want To See)

Superhero movies are ideal titles to play in premium theatrical formats like IMAX. With their dazzling action scenes and thrilling set pieces, comic book adaptations demand to be seen on the biggest of screens, fully immersing viewers in an exciting story and world. While there isn’t anything like seeing a major studio tentpole in a theater, studios have looked for ways that allow fans to replicate the experience at home. Home media releases for certain titles see the film’s aspect ratio shift, filling up the entire screen for specific sequences, mirroring what happens during theatrical screenings of IMAX films. Several Marvel movies on Disney+ take advantage of this tool, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the next.

Disney has officially announced that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 5th. On the film’s landing page on the Disney+ app, the “IMAX Enhanced” note is included. This marks a key change from First Steps‘ release on PVOD platforms back in September, when only the standard letterboxed version was available to rent and purchase.

IMAX Enhancements Will Make Fantastic Four a Must Watch on Disney+

If fans have been holding off on a First Steps rewatch, the Disney+ debut sounds like the perfect time to revisit Marvel’s First Family. The film is visually stunning, in large part thanks to the distinct production design used to create the retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired setting. That approach gave First Steps a unique look when compared to many other Marvel movies, transporting audiences to a different reality in the multiverse. Until First Steps hits Disney+, it’s unknown which sequences will get the IMAX treatment, but it would be nice if some early moments (like the news montage depicting the Fantastic Four’s battles against various villains) were enhanced, wasting no time in immersing viewers in the locale.

It stands reason to believe any scenes involving Galactus will be enhanced. The massive villain towers over everyone else, so it would be a very effective way to illustrate his titanic size by utilizing the IMAX aspect ratio whenever he’s on screen. Fans would really be able to appreciate the work that went into creating the character’s comics-accurate design, and it would make Galactus feel like an even more intimidating presence, adding to the stakes of the film’s finale where the Fantastic Four attempt to defeat Galactus and save their world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe release to be IMAX enhanced on Disney+, joining Captain America: Brave New World (despite playing in IMAX theaters over the summer, Thunderbolts* did not receive the upgrade for streaming). Though Brave New World was a box office disappointment, it became one of the biggest streaming movies earlier this year, proving that the MCU remains a draw despite recent struggles. If lots of Disney+ subscribers cued up Brave New World, there will likely be a lot of interest in First Steps, which earned much stronger reviews. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the film rise to the top of the streaming charts early next month. With the IMAX enhancements, Disney+ could become the preferred way of watching First Steps at home.

It’s unfortunate that the IMAX enhancements weren’t included on all versions of the First Steps home media releases, but at least fans have one way to experience the film (or at least a handful of scenes) in all its full-screen glory. These movies are designed with premium formats in mind, and they deserve to be seen that way even when they’re out of theaters. The Fantastic Four: First Steps should look great when people stream it on their big-screen TVs over the fall.

