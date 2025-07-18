Fantastic Four’s New Galactus Reveal Offers The Best Look Yet At First Steps’ Villain

With just a week to go until The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters, fans have finally gotten their best look yet at Galactus. On Instagram, Hot Toys Collectibles unveiled a special Jumbo Sofvi Figure of Galactus in First Steps, which stands at 70cm tall and features six points of articulation. The figure, which is the first in the newly introduced Sofvi Masterpiece Series, also has LED lights in the eyes to give them a glowing effect. To illustrate the massive scale of Galactus, this collectible also comes packed with five miniature figures (the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer). These can attach to Galactus’ body to simulate a battle centering around the Devourer of Worlds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Toys’ social media post notes that in certain markets, a special edition of the figure will be released, featuring a “specially designed The Fantastic Four: First Steps metal collectible card with display case.” Check out images of the Galactus figure in the space below:

Though Galactus is the main villain in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel has only teased the villain’s appearance in various trailers and TV spots. Officially released footage has illustrated the character’s massive scale without giving viewers a full, proper look at him. Instead, the promotional campaign has largely highlighted Galactus’ plan to destroy the Fantastic Four’s home planet in Earth-828. A recent promo confirmed that Galactus is after baby Franklin Richards, setting the stage for a compelling conflict.

While Marvel has kept Galactus hidden in footage, there have been other looks at him in tie-in materials. Back in April, a blurry image of an official movie t-shirt circulated online, and Galactus’ head was used for the Fantastic Four: First Steps popcorn bucket that will be available at AMC locations. These items allow Marvel to spotlight Galactus while preserving most of Ralph Ineson’s performance as the villain for the film’s premiere.

Nearly 20 years ago, Galactus was the villain in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but the portrayal was a far cry from what First Steps is serving up. Rise of the Silver Surfer received substantial criticism for turning Galactus into a planet-consuming cloud. In the Marvel Studios reboot, a comics-accurate version will finally be on the big screen. Galactus’ appearance in First Steps underscores how much comic book adaptations have changed over the years. Kevin Feige sees First Steps as a way to finally do the Fantastic Four justice on film; in the past, he’s spoken about how the original movies from the 2000s were made in a different era, where there was “a fear of being silly.” In contrast, First Steps is fully embracing its source material with a 1960s-set story that honors the rich history of the characters. The film’s Galactus looks like he could have been pulled straight from the pages.

Ineson has said he doesn’t view Galactus as “evil,” so it’ll be interesting to see how the character is portrayed in First Steps. His introduction in the comics was notable because there was a somewhat tragic angle to him. Galactus consumes planets in order to survive. He will die if he ever stops, which is seemingly why he’s after Franklin in First Steps (because of his powers, Franklin can create entire worlds out of thin air for Galactus to eat). If First Steps can make Galactus a well-rounded character like his comics counterpart, then he could become one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.