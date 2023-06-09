The Flash Collection at BoxLunch Adds Some Speed to Your Style

Even when you’re sitting on the couch you’ll look fast thanks to BoxLunch’s latest apparel collection, which is inspired by the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton. Highlights of the lineup include long sleeve tees, soccer jerseys, baseball jerseys, and The Flash-themed racing jacket. There will also be pins, wallets, hats, and more.

The Flash apparel collection is exected to launch in it’s entirety beginning on June 12th right here at BoxLunch. However, some of the items are available to order now, and you can find details in the list below. Note that the items are B1G1 30% off at the time of writing.

“After years of being a proverbial white whale in the realm of superhero movies, The Flash finally exists in an undoubtedly fun, but somewhat inconsequential way. The movie’s liveliness is infectious, and there are some genuinely unbelievable moments on display, but that might not be enough to fully cement it as a legendary part of DC’s canon,” ComicBook critic Jenna Anderson wrote in a review. “Whether on the screen or on the page, Barry Allen’s adventure is far from over — and, in one way or another, The Flash movie will always be a one-of-a-kind chapter of that.”

What Is The Flash About?

Directed by Andy Muschietti, “The Flash” features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton. It is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film, “The Flash.”

The Flash races into theaters on June 16th.