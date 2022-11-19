DC Studios President James Gunn Blasts Rumors About Future Movies

If you see any reports about the future of DC Studios or the DC Universe, anything you hear is false. That is, of course, according to DC Studios boss James Gunn himself, who took to Twitter this week to debunk rumors swirling about the internet. Responding to a fan that pointed out rumors suggesting the DCU's Batman has already been decided, Gunn said that nobody outside of himself and Peter Safran knows what the future of the franchise.

"Anyone who says they know anything about anything in the future DCU is bullshitting," Gunn tweeted. "Because right now that's truly only me and Peter."

When will DC Studios announce its plans?

Since Gunn and Safran launched the studio earlier this month, the filmmakers have said they hope to announced their first batch of plans within the next two months.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement first announcing their appointment. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav has consistently praised the work of the two, including during a moment on the company's latest earning's call.

"I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC; there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said. "And so part of our strategy is, drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."

