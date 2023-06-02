The Flash: Michael Shannon Reveals Why He Agreed to Zod Return

The Flash's Michael Shannon shared why he decided to return for this DC movie. Vanity Fair took the actor on a road trip through his career during a recent interview. Both Man of Steel and The Flash came up a lot. He told the outlet that when Andy Muschietti and the team called, he was confused. After all, Shannon's villain infamously died during the climax of the Zack Snyder movie. However, this is the multiverse, so returns are not only possible, but encouraged. It didn't take long to explain the situation to the actor and he was all the way on-board with Zod coming back with one catch. Snyder would have to give his blessing to the project because of their relationship together. Once the Justice League architect gave the go-ahead it was officially on.

"So The Flash comes around. As I recall, at the end of Man of Steel, Superman breaks my neck and kills me, which was the cause of much consternation among some fans because Superman's not supposed to kill people," Shannon shared. "But I say to Superman, It's either me or you, so he has to do it. So then I get this call, I'm like, They saw Man of Steel, right? And my manager's like, Yeah, they saw Man of Steel, but it's different. I'm like, What is it? It's a multiverse. I'm like, I don't know what that means."

"I was very upset by what happened to Zack in the Justice League and all that. Didn't feel right to me. Now I know I probably don't know all the sides to this story and I should probably just keep my mouth shut, but like I said, I really, really, really love Zack and really appreciated that opportunity," he added. "But then I talked to Andy, who's also a lovely guy and very, very creative and fun and, you know, I said, Hey, you know, I would really feel awkward about doing it without Zack's blessing. So until I get that, you're just gonna have to wait. So I reached out to Zack and he gave me his blessing and said, It's okay. You can do it. And I appreciated that and then I said yes."

What Happens In The Flash?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller ) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle ), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton ), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

