The Flash: Sasha Calle Shares New Supergirl BTS Photo as Film Hits Theaters

The Flash's Sasha Calle put out an emotional post as the DC Comics movie is now out in the wild. It has been a long journey for the Supergirl actress. The Flash has been through so much to even release in any state at all. You can feel the love that the people who worked on this movie have for the finished product in Calle's note. She makes sure to thank everyone from Andy Muschietti to Gal Gadot for inspiring her a long time ago. It's clear that the Supergirl star is ready for everyone to see how amazing Kara is on the big screen. You can check out her emotional thank you's and get a better look at that tremendous costume down below!

"Happy release day. Thousands of people worked tirelessly and beautifully on this film. We poured our hearts into it. you'll see," Calle began. "Honored to have told this story alongside the incredible cast, crew and our genius director @andy_muschietti. I love Supergirl deeply. Getting to feel her continues to be the greatest honor. Thank you Andy for seeing and believing in me. For allowing me to love her as much as I do. I can fly now."

"I love you all. Please enjoy this beautiful film. Remember, your most immense and wild dreams are achievable," she continued. "Many will try and stop you.. but the right ones, they will see you. Keep going. I love you. You are Supergirl up there with me."

More Thanks For Everyone Who Worked on The Flash

Calle singled out the stunt workers, "To our beautiful stunt team and our phenomenal stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart, thank you for being my safe haven. For letting me eat, sleep and breathe in that gym. Talila Craig, I love you girl. You're my sister. Mikey, I love you. Thank you. Alexandra Bryer, Zoey Tahir, Victoria Down and the thousands of people involved in this creation of SG. I love you. Thank you."

"To every Supergirl before me and the beautiful comic book writers, I love you. Thank you. @gal_gadot I saw you in Wonder Woman and I knew I could too. Thank you. Representation indeed matters. @benjaminwallfisch seeing you do your thing was an honor. I had chills all over my body," she added. "Thank you so much for allowing me to experience the beauty of your work. Christina Hudson. I have no words. You're a beautiful writer. Thank you. Thank you to everyone at @wbpictures, WB publicity, @dcofficial and our gracious producers @barbaramus, Michael Disco & Marianne Jenkins."

(Photo: DC / Warner Bros.)

"Thank you to my team who got me to this epicly special moment. Monica Villarreal, Sloan Whiteside, Spencer Willis, Tracy Brennan, Shauna Perlman, Natalie Moran, Melissa Raubvogel, Brett Ruttenburg, Maria Candida, Yesenia Martinez, Ruben Garcia. I love you. Thank you," Calle shared. "To my family and friends, to my mom and little brother. You are my heart. I love you. Thank you for your endless love and support. Como dice mi abuelito… PA' DELANTE QUE PA' TRAS NO!! I love you deeply! THE FLASH OUT NOW IN THEATRES!

The Flash Brings Supergirl onto The Silver Screen

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller ) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle ), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton ), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

