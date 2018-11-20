The Funko Pop Buy Two, Get One Free Sale is Back

Last week Hot Topic launched a big buy two, get one free sale on Funko Pop figures that came and went. Apparently, it went over so well that they brought it back! Once again, nearly 350 Pops are up for grabs in the deal. Not only that, it includes a whole bunch of popular new releases and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a few gems to help you get started…

• Hot Topic Exclusive Funko Pops (Deals are Marked)

• Marvel Funko Pops (Includes Thanos Exclusive)

• Voltron Legendary Defender Funko Pops (Includes 6-Inch Voltron Figure)

• Lord of the Rings Funko Pops (Includes Elrond Exclusive)

• Kingdom Hearts III Funko Pops (Includes Sora Toy Story Exclusive)

• Disney Evil Queen Exclusive

• Riverdale Funko Pops (Includes Kevin Keller Exclusive)

• Power Rangers Funko Pops (Includes Red Ranger Exclusive)

• Hot Topic Girl Exclusive

This is only the tip of the iceberg, so head on over to Hot Topic to shop the entire sale. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.

On a related note, Disney’s Mickey Mouse celebrated his 90th on November 18th, marking the date that the short film Steamboat Willie premiered at New York’s Colony Theater in 1928. The festivities for the celebration include a partnership with BoxLunch on a Fantasia collection that includes “exclusive apparel, accessories, home goods and collectibles featuring iconic characters such as Sorcerer Mickey and memorable scenes from the classic animated film.”

You can shop the entire Fantasia collection right here, but if you want to add the Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey Movie Moments Funko Pop to your collection, you’ll have to wait until tonight, November 20th – 21st at 9:30 pm PST / 12:30 am EST. We’re told that it will launch online “shortly after” that time. When it does arrive, you should be able to find it via BoxLunch’s Funko page and as part of the Fantasia collection above for $32.90. This release follows Funko’s 90th anniversary Mickey Mouse Pop figure collection, which is available to order here.

