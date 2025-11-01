The Greatest Crime Mystery of All Time Just Returned to Paramount+

Saturday morning saw a huge change to streaming services everywhere, revamping lineups and giving subscribers fresh options to check out. The start of a new month always brings turnover to services like Paramount+, and November is no different, as dozens and dozens of films made their way to the streamer’s roster on the morning of November 1st. Among those new additions is one of the greatest crime dramas in history, a film that many consider the greatest noir film of all time.

Chinatown, Jack Nicholson’s sun-soaked classic from 1974, is one of the best to ever explore noir and detective mysteries. The Paramount release has been absent from the Paramount+ lineup for some time, but finally returned on November 1st, giving subscribers the opportunity to revisit a stone cold classic.

If you’re not familiar, Chinatown is a thrilling detective story about Jake Gittes (Nicholson), a private investigator who gets caught up in a dangerous conspiracy throughout Los Angeles. Unlike most noir films, which are known for their shadowy settings and dark visuals, Chinatown is set against the bright backdrop of Los Angeles in the light of day. The color and brightness not only provides a contrast to the rest of the genre, but creates an uneasy and disorienting vibe for a plot that seriously benefits from it.

We won’t spoil the ending here, but Chinatown is known for its bleak, jaw-dropping finale. The last few moments of the film take Chinatown to a place many don’t expect it to go, leaving you without the resolution you want but delivering the resolution you know the story deserves. To this day, that final line remains one of the best walk-off quotes in the history of cinema: “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”

Last year, Chinatown celebrated its 50th anniversary, which brought with it a brand new, 4K restoration from Paramount. The version that’s streaming on Paramount+ looks great (every version of the film looks good, at least), but it doesn’t compare to physical 4K release. If you’re a lover of physical media, seek it out.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Chinatown might be the best movie that was added to the Paramount+ lineup on November 1st, but it is far from the only new arrival. Dozens of films made their way to the service on Saturday, including Starship Troopers, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and all four of the Steven Spielberg Indiana Jones movies. You can check out the full list of November 1st additions below!

