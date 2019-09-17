The Greatest Showman Funko Pop Figures Are Live

The Greatest Showman is a2017 musical starring Hugh Jackman that’s inspired by the legendary P.T. Barnum and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. It was phenomenally successful in theaters, in soundtrack sales, and on the awards circuit – but you haven’t really made it in showbiz until you get your own Funko Pops. Today they finally hit the big time.

Funko’s wave of The Greatest Showman Funko Pops includes P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron), Anne Wheeler (Zendaya), and Bearded Lady (Keala Settle). All of these figures are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for January. If you haven’t seen the film yet, remedy that as soon as possible – and keep your eyes open for Wolverine Easter eggs. The character was definitely an inspiration:

“We wrote every song for Hugh, knowing it was going to be Hugh,” The Greatest Showman composer Justin Paul revealed around the film’s release. “That was actually really helpful because we were able to sort of… it gives you an extra special litmus test while writing. Because as you write something, you get to ask, ‘How would that sound coming out of [Hugh’s mouth]?’ A lot of it was like, ‘OK, we’re writing songs for Wolverine to sing. So how can we make it like as cool and muscular as he is? And give Barnum some of that swagger that I know Michael [Gracey] wanted him to have.’ We were able to write the songs with that little editing filter on it, which was, ‘Remember Hugh’s singing this. So how can we make it best for him.’”

