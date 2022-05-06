The Hangover Star Weighs in on Their Character Getting a Spinoff

✖

The nature of successful franchises means that studios often try to find ways to continue those successes with extensions of the brand, but when it comes to The Hangover trilogy of films, supporting star Ken Jeong doesn't have much of an interest in becoming the star of any spinoffs or sequels to that series. In the years since the debut installment, most of the cast have become immensely busy and scheduling a reunion might be difficult, but even if Jeong's Lesley Chow got his own adventure, the actor wouldn't want to return to a world which he thought was wrapped up so well. Jeong can currently be seen in Netflix's The Pentaverate.

"I think what I like about The Hangover trilogy is that it's the only thing I've done that we knew the third one would be the last one, forever," Jeong shared with ComicBook.com about returning to that franchise. "And we knew that -- I remember the last day of filming, all of us as a group together, we're not an overly sentimental group, but Todd Phillips, the director, was taking photos and putting them on Instagram, just last days, to go out on your own terms in anything in life is a rarity and I love the fact that that was the last moment."

He continued, "I don't see a spinoff. I really like how everything wrapped up in a lovely bow. If it wasn't for The Hangover, I wouldn't be here talking to you. If I wasn't in The Hangover, I wouldn't be in a Mike Myers project. I wouldn't be working with [The Pentaverate] Debi [Mazar], so I owe my career to The Hangover."

While the series saw a sharp decline in critical reactions following the first film, the second and third entries proved to be massive hits at the box office, with the overall trilogy earning $1.4 billion worldwide.

Jeong's new series is described, "What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!"

The Pentaverate is currently streaming on Netflix. There are currently no announced plans for a follow-up to The Hangover.

