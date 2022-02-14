Beloved Comedy Rising Through Netflix Ranks After Being Added to the Service

A wave of popular movies were added to Netflix’s streaming roster at the start of February. Films in different genres from various decades made their way to the streamer to kick off a new month, and several of those titles have been making waves in the two weeks since their arrival. Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 have been some of the most watched movies on all of Netflix over the last two weeks, but the last few days have seen an R-rated comedy entering the chat.

The Hangover, the outrageous 2009 comedy from Joker and Old School director Todd Phillips, made its way back to Netflix on February 1st. Due to its not-so-family-friendly nature, The Hangover hasn’t made the kind of noise on Netflix that Despicable Me has over the last couple of weeks, but it has been hanging around the Top 10 Movies list for a little while now.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies features The Hangover in the seventh overall spot. The film has hopped around the list a couple times, climbing as high as fifth overall before settling around seventh. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it climb even higher in the coming days and weeks.

1. Tall Girl 2

“Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.”

2. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

3. The Tinder Swindler

“Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims lan for payback.”

4. Despicable Me

“Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

5. The Kindness of Strangers

“After fleeing an abusive husband, a mother and her sons find love, comfort and kindness with a group of strangers struggling to survive in wintry NYC.”

6. The Privilege

“A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.”

7. The Hangover

“A bachelor party in Las Vegas spins out of control when the groom goes missing and his three buddies can’t remember the debauchery from the night before.”

8. The Other Guys

“Desperate to be the top cops on the force, two misfit detectives break free from their desk jobs and stumble onto the biggest case of their careers.”

9. Warrior

“An ex-marine trains under his father for an MMA tournament as his estranged brother fights his way into the event. Their biggest opponent: each other.”

10. Scooby-Doo

“Scoob and the gang face a new mystery when they’re lured to Spooky Island, where a sinister force is brainwashing partying college kids into a dark cult.”