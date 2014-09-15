The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Trailer Officially Released Online

Lionsgate has officially released a brand new full trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, which we've embedded below.

In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) is in District 13 after she literally shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin (Julianne Moore) and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and a nation moved by her courage.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Danny Strong and Peter Craig and produced by Nina Jacobson's Color Force in tandem with producer Jon Kilik. The novel on which the film is based is the third in a trilogy written by Suzanne Collins that has over 65 million copies in print in the U.S. alone.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 cast includes Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Julianne Moore (President Coin), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Plutarch Heavensbee), Jeffrey Wright (Beetee), Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason), with Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman), and Donald Sutherland (President Snow).

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2014.