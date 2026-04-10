The Hunger Games Reveals New Sunrise on the Reaping Footage (That Will Make Fans Emotional)

The Hunger Games has released a trailer looking back at Katniss’ story, but new footage of the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping film is mixed in — and it’s bound to make fans of the franchise emotional. Suzanne Collins’ Haymitch prequel transported readers back into the arena in March 2025, tugging at their heartstrings once again as they witnessed the reality of the 50th Hunger Games, or second-ever Quarter Quell. The film adaptation of the prequel was announced alongside the book, and considering the continued success of the dystopian franchise, Lionsgate’s plans to adapt it came as no surprise.

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The Sunrise on the Reaping movie is set to hit theaters this November, and the trailer for the Hunger Games prequel promises it’ll be just as gutting as the source material. With the return of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, it’ll also tie back into the original series of films. This makes sense, given Sunrise on the Reaping‘s ending. And the franchise is already connecting the dots with a new trailer shared on X and YouTube.

Dubbed an “official lookback,” it mostly features footage from Mockingjay, taking us from the aftermath of Catching Fire through to Katniss and Peeta’s hopeful ending. However, attentive viewers will notice there are glimpses of Sunrise on the Reaping at the very end. In addition to offering another look the 50th Hunger Games arena, the teaser also highlights the characters from Katniss story who will appear in Haymitch’s. It flashes from the original series’ version of these characters to their younger counterparts. It’s sure to put any fan who understands their role in the larger, decades-long story in their feelings.

Watch the full Hunger Games lookback below:

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The new Hunger Games lookback is an effective way of showcasing Sunrise on the Reaping‘s cast while also drawing a clear line from Haymitch’s story to Katniss’. It spotlights young Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning), Wiress (Maya Hawke), Plutarch (Jesse Plemons), Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin), Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and Mags (Lili Taylor). It also shows us the once-again recast President Snow (Ralph Fiennes) and offers another look at Joseph Zada’s Haymitch.

Pairing this footage with voiceovers that say “remember” underscores the franchise’s legacy, and it’s fitting for these characters. After all, their ability to remember all the horrors inflicted on them by the Capitol is, in large part, why Katniss’ rebellion finally succeeds in the original Hunger Games story. That’s a point Collins drives home the Sunrise on the Reaping book, and it’s hard to keep dry eyes through that epilogue. This footage will take viewers back there, and it will get them even more excited for Sunrise on the Reaping‘s release later this year.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

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